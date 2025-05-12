Former Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has spoken for the first time since joining Everton as the club's new CEO.

The ex-Elland Road director formally terminated his association with the Whites last week and was replaced on official documentation by new managing director Robbie Evans as 49ers Enterprises reshuffled their executive pack.

The Leeds board is now made up of Evans as managing director, retail magnate Peter Lowy, chairman Paraag Marathe, Eugene Schneur and Andrew Schwartzberg ahead of the team's return to the Premier League in August.

United will face Kinnear's new employers Everton during the course of the 2025/26 season including at the new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium.

Toffees executive chair Marc Watts has said of Kinnear's arrival: “We are delighted to welcome Angus to the Club. His track record of leadership and strategic delivery across multiple Premier League clubs speaks for itself. Angus joins us at a pivotal time, and we know his energy, expertise, and experience make him the perfect man to lead Everton as we move into an exciting new era.”

Meanwhile, Kinnear himself has spoken about his desire to get started after almost eight years with Leeds.

“It is a tremendous honour to be joining Everton as Chief Executive Officer. This is a club with a huge and passionate fanbase, steeped in a proud history and with enormous potential thanks to the vision of our ownership and the move this summer to an awe-inspiring new stadium. I am excited to work with my colleagues at the Club, our partners, and our fans as we strive together to deliver a successful and sustainable future for Everton, both on and off the pitch.”

Kinnear was the last member of the Andrea Radrizzani-led regime which pre-dated 49ers Enterprises taking full control of the club in September 2023. Since then, he functioned as a bridging executive of sorts, assisting the 49ers in their first sporting endeavour outside the United States.