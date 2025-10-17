The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for the January transfer window.

Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland reportedly showed interest in an experienced midfielder with over 270 Premier League appearances under his belt.

The summer transfer window proved to be a productive period for the newly promoted trio as they prepared for their big return to the top flight as they all added several eye-catching additions to their midfield ranks. For Leeds, that means the double addition of Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach and both players have already made an impact during the early months of their time at Elland Road.

However, they could have been joined by former Everton man Abdoulaye Doucoure after the Mali midfielder revealed he had interest from all three newly promoted clubs in the aftermath of his departure from the Toffees. The 32-year-old spent the last eight seasons playing in the Premier League with Watford and Everton but left the latter when his contract came to an end during the summer.

Doucoure has revealed he had ‘a huge proposal’ from Sunderland and ‘some interest’ from Leeds and Burnley but opted to join Saudi Pro League club Neom SC where he now counts former Premier League duo Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma amongst his new team-mates.

Doucoure told The Athletic: “Obviously, I knew my time would come to an end at some point because my wish was always to come to Saudi or the Middle East. And I knew they (Everton) were trying to bring new players. I had the proposition on the table from Everton but the offer from Saudi was much higher. I had a lot of interest from the Premier League. I had a huge proposal from Sunderland as I knew the manager (Regis Le Bris), my former academy coach in France, very well. I had some interest from Leeds and Burnley. But if I was staying in England, Everton was my priority. So I didn’t really give an answer to those teams.”

Championship manager denies links with former Whites star

John Mousinho's Portsmouth pulled off a shock against Middlesbrough. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is still looking for a new club after his departure from Elland Road was confirmed during the summer.

The two-time Championship promotion winner has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks and reports in Spain have suggested La Liga club Getafe were keen on securing a deal for the experienced frontman. Championship club Portsmouth were also named as a potential suitor - but Pompey boss John Mousinho has denied there was any interest in Bamford at that moment in time.

He said: “There’s nothing in that at all, I don’t know where that’s come from at all. If we sign a free agent it will be purely reactive. We are happy with where we are at the moment. If we were to pick up three or four injuries then we would maybe look to react.

“It’s always tough picking up players on a free anyway, because it takes time to adjust. A lot of times players who are out of contract and aren’t training with clubs, it can be very difficult to get them up to scratch - and by the time you do the January transfer window is here.”

