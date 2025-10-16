Leeds United’s fans are in disagreement on Saturday’s clash at Burnley.

Leeds United return to action after the international break with Saturday’s trip to Burnley - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say including disagreement on the predictions front, a ‘tailor made’ player hope and Clarets league position warning.

MIKE GILL

The impressive, but ultimately disappointing, match against Spurs is now history and now United face a short hop over the Pennines to our nearest Premier League neighbours.

The Clarets pushed United hard last season before the Whites finally saw them off on the last day.

One of the features of Burnley’s success was their watertight defence, inspired by the brilliant James Trafford in between the sticks.

Trafford has now moved to Manchester City in a bid to ruin his career! This season, Burnley have won one game, drawn another, and lost the rest.

Some of their defeats have been by very close margins, but United know all about that themselves.

Saturday has to be seen as a golden opportunity to put some distance between the two sides, but it will not be easy.

The Whites seem to be playing with a fair bit of confidence this season, and facing Scott Parker’s men should hold no fears for them.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has put himself in so many dangerous positions this season, and it should be just a matter of time before he starts to see some reward for his efforts. Maybe Saturday?

Prediction: Burnley 0 Leeds United 1.

NEIL GREWER

The international break will hopefully have been beneficial for several players – Noah Okafor will hopefully be fit and more accustomed to the other offensive players and systems, likewise Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Plus Jaka Bijol will have benefited from game time. These three players will be vital in the coming weeks as Leeds seek to consolidate their league position.

Saturday’s game is hugely significant. All games against teams in the lower half of the league are.

If Leeds can reproduce the performances of the last two away games then three points should come their way.

Last season’s game at Turf Moor was drab but the point gained suited both teams.

This time around Burnley really need more than a point and whilst Leeds’ need is less, their desire for a victory will be as great.

This is a great chance for United to gain another valuable away win.

The team will likely be unchanged – especially with Ao Tanaka having been away with Japan.

If he plays, I can see Okafor causing problems along with Calvert-Lewin as Burnley will, at some point, chase a result and leave opportunities for Leeds to exploit.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 3.

“Looks tailor-made for games like this”

ANDY RHODES

After another international break, Leeds United find themselves thrown into a real six-pointer in Lancashire.

Barely anything separated the Whites from Burnley last season, with Manor Solomon’s famous goal at Plymouth Argyle the decisive factor.

This season, Leeds find themselves four points above Burnley, and widening that gap to seven would be very welcome indeed.

The Clarets are finding it more difficult to adjust to life in the top flight than their fellow promoted teams.

Burnley have conceded 15 goals in seven games so far, despite conceding just 16 all season in the Championship.

Leeds need to get another win on the board after dropping points of late.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks tailor-made for games like this, while Noah Okafor’s quality may make the crucial difference.

Fixtures like this can define a season for newly-promoted sides, and both teams will see it as a big opportunity for three vital points.

A defeat here would be disastrous for either side.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

Our trip to Burnley begins the third tranche of this stop-start Premier League campaign.

Leeds then play West Ham at Elland Road before trips to Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

On the face of it, Burnley have had a poor start to the season, and they sit third from bottom with just four points.

As always at this early point in the season, though, we have to factor in the quality of the sides Burnley have faced compared, for example, with Leeds.

Burnley’s sole victory in the league came at home against Sunderland.

In their other six games, they faced trips to Man United, Spurs, Manchester City, and Aston Villa, along with home games against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, making it a very tough run of games.

We should also remember that their defeat to Liverpool was only courtesy of a 95th-minute penalty following an unfathomable handball by Hannibal.

Leeds have had their own share of late drama in games too, robbing us of at least four points.

The point is, I’m not sure Burnley’s current league position is necessarily a good indicator of their true level.

A point for Leeds would be satisfactory, three would be superb.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 1.

“Dare not lose”

KEITH INGHAM

With the international break gone, attention turns to Lancashire and a trip to the team that ran us all the way on the road to promotion.

Burnley have found life tough in the Premier League with only four points taken from seven games played. They lost their last game at Villa 2-1.

They have also been on the end of a 5-1 defeat at Manchester City and were defeated at Manchester United 3-2.

Leeds will be without Willy Gnonto but Dan James may be fit to be in contention for the game.

If not, Daniel Farke may well pick the same team for the fifth time in a row.

There were questions asked about both Pascal Struijk and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s performances but I expect them both to start.

Leeds for certain look more dangerous with DCL leading the line, all that is needed is a goal or three from the number nine.

Struijk also should stay alongside Rodon. Bijol’s time will come, but not yet.

Last season Burnley took four points off Leeds with a 1-0 win at Leeds and the dreadful 0-0 at Turf Moor.

Both teams know that this is a game they dare not lose so it might be a tight match.

The first goal is key and if Leeds get it, I see them getting an important three points.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 2.