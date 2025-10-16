Leeds United face a trip to Burnley for their first Premier League game back after the international break.

Leeds United’s weekend hosts Burnley have been dealt a big fresh blow with a star ruled out of Saturday’s Whites visit and an attacker facing a conversation check.

Burnley’s former Leeds loanee full-back Connor Roberts has yet to feature this season due to an issue picked up in the summer but the defender returned to training before the international break.

Boss Scott Parker had reported that Roberts was heading in the right direction but the Wales international ace has now suffered a setback and is expected to be looking at “a few months out”.

At the other end of the pitch, key attacker Lyle Foster withdrew from the South Africa squad due to injury during the international break and Parker says a conversation will now be needed to check on the forward’s condition.

“A few months before we see him back”

“Connor has had a setback so it’s looking like a few months before we see him back,” said Parker at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, as quoted by the club’s social media.

“He’s a strong character and I am sure he will come through this stronger.

“It’s better news than we initially thought with Lyle, it’s a dead leg.

“He travels back today and will be in later on today so we will have a conversation with him to see where he is at.”