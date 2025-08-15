Leeds United have welcomed their eighth new face through the door.

Leeds United have announced the signing of free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, following his departure from Everton.

Calvert-Lewin has put pen to paper on the three-year contract with the Whites that will keep him in West Yorkshire until 2028, having seen his previous deal at Goodison Park expire in June. The 28-year-old is expected to join up with his new teammates for training this weekend ahead of Monday’s game against his former side.

It remains to be seen if Calvert-Lewin will be involved on Monday, with Leeds needing to have registered him with the Premier League by midday today in order for him to be eligible. There may also be fitness-related questions, given he has been without a club throughout pre-season.

A statement from the club read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Dominic Calvert-Lewin who joins the club after departing fellow Premier League side Everton earlier this summer, upon the expiration of his contract. The England international has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, committing his future at Elland Road until 2028.

“The attacker arrives with vast amounts of experience at the top-level having scored 57 goals in 239 Premier League appearances, regularly leading the forward line in the most competitive league in the world. Our latest summer arrival has also featured in European competition at club level, at the forefront of Everton’s 2016/17 Europa League campaign, making nine appearances.

“Calvert-Lewin now returns to familiar surroundings in Yorkshire, after his footballing career began with hometown club Sheffield United. He enjoyed productive loan spells away from Bramall Lane before many sides came calling for his signature, resulting in a move to Merseyside. He made his top-flight debut in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park in 2016 and grabbed a first Premier League goal later that term during a 4-0 demolition of Hull City.

“The 28-year-old’s most productive season was seen in the 2020/21 campaign as he combined for 26 goal involvements, leading to international recognition with the Three Lions. After impressing for the national side by finding the net in his first few caps, Calvert-Lewin was then called up by Sir Gareth Southgate for the memorable run to the UEFA Euro 2020 final.

“In the younger age groups with England, Calvert-Lewin played a major role in the Under-20sWorld Cup win in 2017 and scored the winning goal in the final of the competition. Last season Calvert-Lewin featured 26 times in the Premier League, helping the Toffees to amid-table finish. Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Dominic to the club, as he becomes the eighth summer signing for Daniel Farke’s side.”

Speaking in his press conference shortly before the signing was announced, Farke all but confirmed Calvert-Lewin would be joining up with his squad. The Whites boss said: “He will support us and from this afternoon will be a member of our squad. We are all delighted that Dominic will wear a Leeds shirt.

“Dominic is a proven Premier League player. Its important for all new signings, we want to sign players who have delivered on a top level, but they are also in a good age, on their way up the hill, not the way down. These boxes are all ticked by Dominic. He’s in a really good age, proven at Premier League level with more than 200 games and 60 goals. In 11 appearances for the England team, scored four goals. We don’t have to speak about his qualities. He has all the skills you’d like your striker to have.”