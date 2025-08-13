Leeds United look set to sign the striker just days before facing his former club.

Leeds United could have a new striker on their books in the coming days amid reports they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported on Wednesday morning that Calvert-Lewin will undergo medical tests imminently ahead of securing a move to West Yorkshire. The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Everton following the expiration of his contract in June.

Everton offered Calvert-Lewin a new deal last summer but it was never signed, with the striker calling time on a nine-year spell at Goodison Park. And after reported talks with a number of Premier League rivals, he looks set to join up with Daniel Farke’s squad.

Coincidentally, Leeds host Calvert-Lewin’s former club Everton at Elland Road on Monday, their first game back in the Premier League. As such, the possibility of a debut against the side he left just a couple of months ago has been floated - but will it be possible?

Could Dominic Calvert-Lewin play against Everton?

While the club are yet to get a deal over the line and nothing is confirmed, it looks as though Calvert-Lewin will become a Leeds player imminently, unless the deal takes an unexpected turn. Elland Road chiefs have been good at keeping certain deals under wraps this summer and look to be well on their way to signing a new striker.

Premier League rules state any club hoping to give a new signing their debut must have them fully registered by 12pm on the last working day before a fixture. In real terms, that means Calvert-Lewin must officially be a Leeds player by midday on Friday if he is to stand a chance of featuring against his former club.

That gives Leeds a full 48 hours to complete medical tests, finalise the terms of a deal and get all the relevant paperwork sent off to the Premier League. If all goes smoothly, that seems like ample time to have Calvert-Lewin eligible to face his former club on Monday night.

Fitness could be an issue for Leeds United signing

But while Calvert-Lewin might be eligible to play in theory, whether he gets a run out is another matter entirely. The 28-year-old has been without a club since June and has therefore had no part in full-team pre-season.

Of course, he will have maintained a strong level of fitness with plans to join a new club before the transfer window shuts on September 1, but there is no evidence the striker has played any non-competitive matches since leaving the Toffees. That calls into question how quickly he will be available to play Premier League football.

And while a long injury history has been better-managed in recent seasons - he’s played 58 Premier League games over the past two years - Farke will be minded not to rush Calvert-Lewin into playing and therefore risking an early fitness issue. Fellow free agent striker Lukas Nmecha also arrived in West Yorkshire with a long ‘injury CV’ but has looked sharp throughout the summer.

Realistically, it would be a surprise to see Calvert-Lewin in the starting line-up come Monday but Leeds medical chiefs will thoroughly assess the striker during medical tests. Farke will then be left with a call to make on whether his new signing is ready to contribute so soon.