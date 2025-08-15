Daniel Farke will hold his first Leeds United Premier League press conference this afternoon.

Daniel Farke will speak with the media this afternoon as Leeds United prepare to host Everton on Monday night. The Whites kick off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign at Elland Road and are sure to be welcomed out of the tunnel by a fervent crowd, with hope they can get some points on the board nice and early.

Farke will be expected to provide an update on Jayden Bogle, who missed his side’s last two pre-season fixtures due to a hip flexor issue. The right-back was due to return to team training this week and could be involved come Monday, although it remains to be seen how heavily. New signing Sebastiaan Bornauw has also been sidelined in recent weeks with a calf injury.

And with the transfer window still very much open, an update will be requested on Leeds’ plans and the progress of their deal for free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 28-year-old could be eligible to face Everton if he is registered in time but a lack of pre-season might see his debut delayed.

There will be debuts elsewhere, however, with as many as six on the cards for Leeds if Bornauw returns to fitness. A number of new signings are likely to start including goalkeeper Lucas Perri, left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and midfielder Anton Stach. One arrival who won’t feature is Jaka Bijol, whose 2024/25 final-day red card suspension for Udinese has been carried over.

And finally, Farke might be given an opportunity to provide his thoughts on Monday’s opponents. Everton failed to win a single game in pre-season and look set to be without Jarrad Branthwaite, but recent signings Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish could be handed debuts by experienced manager David Moyes.

Farke's press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:15pm. Stay tuned for all the text updates here.