Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has held his first pre-match press conference of the new Premier League season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Monday night’s Premier League opener against Everton and a Jayden Bogle update.

Clear first choice right back Bogle missed his side’s last two pre-season friendlies of the summer due to a hip flexor issue, casting doubt on the defender’s availability for the first game of the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after last weekend’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan, Farke said he was hopeful that Bogle would be able to return to training this week whilst readily admitting that missing all of the last two warm up games was not ideal.

Five days on, Farke said at Friday’s pre-match press conference that a late decision would be taken on Bogle who was spart integrated into team training for the first time on Wednesday and will join full training on Friday,

“It will be a late decision on Jayden,” said Farke.

“He was outstanding last season for us and pre-season as well, but he’s been out for two and a half weeks with his injury.

“He was part integrated into team training for the first time on Wednesday. This afternoon he will join us in team training, first time for the full session. It depends how his body reacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank God we have four more sessions and then we will see. If he comes though these four sessions he’s a topic for the squad. For how many minutes we’ll see. His overall fitness is on a top level because he played so many games, had a good pre-season, not ideal, been out for two and a half weeks but still a good chance for Monday.”

Lucas Perri (hamstring), Dan James (light issues) and Jack Harrison (adductor) all returned from minor injuries to feature in last weekend’s final friendly against Milan for which Sebastiaan Bornauw was the other absentee alongside Bogle as he recovers from a calf strain.

Bornauw suffered the injury in his new team’s first training session of their Germany training camp, consequently missing both behind-closed-doors games in Germany and also the friendlies against Villarreal and AC Milan.

Farke had been hoping that Bornauw would also return to training this week and the Whites boss confirmed on Friday that the defender had been back in team training from the start of the week.

Farke, though, will be without new centre-back Jaka Bijol who serves a one-match ban for the red card he picked up in his final Serie A game for Udinese.