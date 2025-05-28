Leeds United's eye-watering £281m squad transfer cost compared to Premier League rivals

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United will be looking to increase their squad value even further this summer.

Leeds United proved far too good for the Championship last season but few expect their Premier League return to run so smoothly. The gap between divisions is bigger than ever, as evidenced by all of the last six newly-promoted teams going straight back down, and Elland Road chiefs will need to spend big this summer.

For large parts of last season, there was a feeling Daniel Farke’s squad might be the Championship’s best ever, and a quite ridiculous level of quality could put Leeds in good stead come August. Good money was spent on Largie Ramazani, Joe Rodon and others in recent years, while Premier League fees went on the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Dan James.

With that in mind, football finance expert Kieran Maguire recently reported the squad transfer cost of every 2025/26 Premier League team - that being how much money was spent on current squad members when they signed. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank among their future rivals.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Photo Sales
Squad transfer cost: £1.44bn

1. Chelsea

Squad transfer cost: £1.44bn | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Squad transfer cost: £1.11bn

2. Manchester City

Squad transfer cost: £1.11bn | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Squad transfer cost: £1.03bn

3. Manchester United

Squad transfer cost: £1.03bn | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Squad transfer cost: £882m

4. Arsenal

Squad transfer cost: £882m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Squad transfer cost: £749m

5. Liverpool

Squad transfer cost: £749m | Getty Images/Getty Images For Th

Photo Sales
Squad transfer cost: £697m

6. Tottenham Hotspur

Squad transfer cost: £697m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice