Leeds United are continuing to lay the foundations for the expansion and development of Elland Road as their Premier League return beckons.

The expansion and development of Elland Road has taken further steps forward in recent weeks as plans emerge following the club’s Premier League return.

Leeds United look set for an incredibly busy summer and one chairman Paraag Marathe recently described as the most important ‘in decades’, with reinforcements needed across the squad to give Daniel Farke a realistic shot at survival. Alongside recruitment, club chiefs will also continue to work on getting plans in place to increase Elland Road’s capacity from 37,645 to 53,000, having confirmed their intention to do so earlier this season.

The YEP reported last year that 49ers Enterprises had already committed to spending £10million to get their project to the point of planning approval, with the intention of bringing Elland Road in line with Europe’s elite as a UEFA Category 4 ground. Focus quickly turned back to securing promotion and the Championship title but now both goals have been met, bigger picture projects can be explored and the YEP has rounded up the latest stadium news below.

Elland Road construction timeline outlined

Leeds’ pre-application proposals for the development of Elland Road will go in front of the City Plans Panel on Thursday, May 8, and ahead of that milestone Leeds City Council released the club’s presentation on its website. Alongside a host of exciting pictures and artists’ impressions, there are key details hinting towards when 49ers are looking to get work underway.

The pre-application proposals show Leeds are seeking permission to partially demolish and then extend the West Stand up to a capacity of 17,750, while also altering the North Stand to increase its capacity from 10,414 to 15,300. Images within the presentation also give a glimpse as to what more modern, spacious concourses might look like.

Perhaps most interesting is a proposed timeline of construction provided by Leeds, which suggests work will start on the West Stand around May 2026, just 12 months from now. The programme also outlines the club’s hope of the expanded North Stand opening in the fourth quarter of 2030.

Paraag Marathe’s statement on Elland Road expansion

While the expansion of Elland Road and improvement of its facilities has been well-received among fans, paramount to it all is retaining the famous atmosphere that makes it one of the most iconic stadiums in the country. 49ers chief Marathe has long maintained that will be a priority and during Monday’s title parade, outlined his aims to make Leeds ‘one of the best clubs in Europe’.

A statement from chairman Paraag Marathe was included in the pre-application presentation to the panel. He said: "The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input."

Public consultation planned

Following confirmation of Leeds’ return to the Premier League last month, the club released exciting images of what a 53,000-capacity Elland Road might look like - complete with a scoreboard reflecting their most recent result, a 6-0 thumping of Stoke City. A statement said the plans will ‘revitalise’ the West and North Stands will help with the incredible demand for tickets.

Leeds also confirmed they will hold a public exhibition from Thursday, May 22 to Friday, May 23 at their Centenary Pavilion with two consultation events also pencilled in. They will take place at The Holbeck Club on Tuesday, May 13, from 5pm to 8pm and at The Dragon Pub on Monday, May 19, from 5pm to 8pm.

The club’s statement continued: “Leeds United endeavours to ensure the consultation process is as accessible as possible and would also like to hear your views and thoughts. Feedback and comments can be submitted via [email protected].”

