Leeds United were one of several Premier League clubs thought to have been eyeing the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Reported Leeds United target Caoimhín Kelleher was keen to secure a move to Brentford ‘as quickly as possible’ once he heard of interest from the established Premier League side.

The 26-year-old’s move from Liverpool to Brentford was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, following the agreement of a deal worth £18million in total. The Bees will pay just £12.5m initially, with the remaining £5.5m heading to Anfield only if certain add-ons are met, and Kelleher has signed a five-year deal with the option to extend a further 12 months.

Leeds were one of several Premier League clubs to have been linked with Kelleher, who had made no secret of his desire to leave Liverpool in search of first-team minutes. The Liverpool Echo claimed there was ‘definite interest’ from Elland Road but after losing first-choice Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen, Brentford moved quickly to snap up the in-demand goalkeeper.

“I’m buzzing, I’m really happy to be here," Kelleher told Brentford’s website following confirmation of his move. “I don’t think it was very difficult for me to leave [Liverpool]. I felt for my own career that the time was right for me to go, to be a no.1 and to play every week. I heard of some interest a number of weeks ago. Once I knew Brentford was in for me, it was definitely one I was really excited about and wanted to do as quickly as possible.

“I came down to meet the manager and some of the coaches. They spoke to me about why they wanted me to be here and showed me around the training ground. It was interesting to see their point of view on why they wanted to sign me and how they think they can develop my game.

“It was impressive and I think the club’s a really good fit for me. I like the way the manager and the coaching staff go about their ways. It seems like a really close, tight knit, family club. They’ve got a really good track record of improving and developing players which is really what’s drawn me to the club.”

How is Leeds United’s goalkeeper hunt going?

While interest in Kelleher might have been there, Leeds never looked likely to win that race given the number of more established Premier League teams also eyeing the former Liverpool back-up. Alongside Brentford, the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa had also been touted as possible destinations, with all three settled in the top-flight.

And Kelleher will not have been Leeds’ only option, in fact a number of other Premier League goalkeepers have been linked as Daniel Farke appears to prioritise top-flight experience in that position. The most recent target to emerge in reports is Nick Pope, who could leave Newcastle if James Trafford moves to St James’ Park from Burnley.

Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has also been named as a reported target while Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton is in demand, with a £25m relegation release clause in his contract now active. But despite the number of links, Leeds aren’t expected to rush any decisions at this early point of the mini-window.

