Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has suggested Leeds United should look at signing Raheem Sterling this summer.

The transfer window has been open only three days but already various players have been linked with moves to Elland Road. Leeds are expected to recruit throughout the summer transfer period as they prepare for the upcoming 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a goalkeeper, attacking midfielder, central defender and centre-forward on the Whites' shortlist.

In wide areas, Leeds are well-stocked as things stand, even with the departure of Manor Solomon who returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur following the completion of his loan spell.

Willy Gnonto, Dan James, Largie Ramazani and Isaac Schmidt are all considered wing options by first-team boss Daniel Farke and whilst a new arrival in that position is not being ruled out, United are not short-staffed.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has suggested that Leeds should make a move for Arsenal forward Sterling, who made just five league starts for the North Londoners last season after joining on loan from Chelsea.

"He's come in for a game here and a game there," Merson said. "When he comes in, it's not Arsenal's full [strength] team, you know?

"Yeah, it's been hard for him. I don't know where he goes from here. That will be up to him, but you need to play football. You need to consistently play week in, week out, to get a rhythm."

Merson expects Arsenal will not renew Sterling's Emirates Stadium loan stint for another season after less than 500 league minutes, no goals and just two assists during 2024/25.

"If I was at Leeds United, I'd be looking at Raheem. They're are young team, Leeds, they like to play attacking football. [He's] very good in the dressing room, good team player. He's got the all the experience in the world, won Premier Leagues.

"For me that wouldn't be a bad move for Leeds and for Raheem Sterling.

"The expectations are not as high, if they finish 17th in the league next year, Leeds, they've pulled up trees."

What is Sterling’s contractual situation?

Sterling's contract at Stamford Bridge runs for another two seasons but his future is likely to lie elsewhere.

A permanent switch to Elland Road can almost certainly be ruled out, meanwhile a loan move is nearly as unlikely, given the player's salary. For Leeds to even consider the 30-year-old, they would need Chelsea to make significant concessions when it came to covering Sterling's wages throughout the 2025/26 season.