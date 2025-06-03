A brand new Leeds United mural should be complete in a couple of week’s time as artist Robert Endeacott puts the finishing touches on a piece over the road from Billy’s Bar. The East Stand season-ticket holder is responsible for much of the artwork painted onto Elland Road walls and has now taken his love of the club to a blank canvas next to the Peacock pub.

What started with Billy Bremner is now a joyous mural depicting club legends from John Charles to Pablo Hernandez - and there’s still a nod to Championship title winners Marcelo Bielsa and Daniel Farke to come. Robert spoke to the YEP about his latest mural this week and the helping hand he got from good pal and Elland Road favourite Eddie Gray.

Take a look below to see 10 beautiful pictures of the mural and how Robert is getting on.

Robert Endeacott and the beautiful mural he created.

It all started with Billy Bremner, muralist Robert's 'favourite ever image of Leeds United full stop'.

Eddie Gray followed, with a helping hand from the man himself.

Complete with the Leeds coat of arms, which was the club's first badge.