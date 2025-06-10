Leeds United will have a keen eye on Callum Wilson’s contract talks if reports of interest are to be believed.

The Premier League have officially confirmed Callum Wilson is set to become a free agent this summer - with reports suggesting the Leeds United-linked striker has rejected Newcastle United’s latest contract offer.

Wilson was named as a possible target for Elland Road chiefs last month, with talkSPORT suggesting Leeds were ‘front-runners’ to sign the 33-year-old if he became a free agent. Newcastle opted against triggering a 12-month extension on their striker’s deal but confirmed last week they remained in talks over fresh terms, with the belief being any agreement would include a significant pay reduction.

Following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, all 20 top-flight teams have confirmed their plans regarding out of contract players to the Premier League, who published a comprehensive update on Monday. And in doing so, they appeared to confirm Wilson would become a ‘free transfer’ at the end of this month.

That category suggests that as things stand, Wilson is due to leave Newcastle as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30. And that is backed by the fact other confirmed Premier League exits such as Vladimir Coufal, Kevin De Bruyne and Asmir Begovic are also put in the same category for their respective clubs.

A statement from the Premier League that came alongside the list read: “Players who will be signified as a ‘free transfer’ or ‘released’ will have their contracts expire on 30 June 2025 but could still remain at that club for the 2025/26 season if a new contract is entered into, so this list should not be seen as definitive for players leaving their club. Please also note a player's status may have changed since the lists were submitted.”

Callum Wilson contract latest amid Leeds United transfer links

Newcastle did confirm in their own published list that discussions were open with the former England international striker, insisting a new contract ‘could still be agreed’, but Chronicle Live has also provided a fresh update on those talks. The report claims Wilson has turned down the club’s latest offer, which is believed to have been drawn up on a ‘pay as you play’ basis.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will return with an improved offer but they are unlikely to come close to matching Wilson’s previous salary, which reports have suggested is worth around £100,000-per-week. Leeds and Everton have been linked with a move for the striker this summer, with regular football the goal.

“I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue,” Wilson recently told the High Performance podcast. “I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want the last few years of your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point. It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”

