23 Championship stars Leeds United could poach amid Millwall & Southampton transfer links

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United might be minded to take a look at their former Championship rivals this summer.

Leeds United appear to have lofty ambitions this summer as moves are made on two hugely promising prospects on the continent. The YEP understands a bid worth around £22million has been made for RC Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra while there is hope Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol can be convinced of a move to West Yorkshire.

But Leeds might also be minded to look a little closer to home and recent reports suggest they are doing exactly that, with links to Southampton’s Shea Charles and Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga emerging this week. With the likes of Gustavo Hamer also thought to be on the radar, it seems the Championship is not being ignored following promotion.

Indeed the second-tier still boasts some of the country's most exciting young prospects and Sheffield United’s play-off defeat in particular could open the door to a Championship swoop. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at 23 possible options below.

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Sheffield United

1. Michael Cooper

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Leicester City

2. Mads Hermansen

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Leicester City | Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Southampton

3. Aaron Ramsdale

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Southampton | Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Stoke City

4. Viktor Johansson

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Stoke City | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Position: Defender | Current club: Sheffield United

5. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Position: Defender | Current club: Sheffield United | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Position: Defender | Current club: Millwall

6. Japhet Tanganga

Position: Defender | Current club: Millwall | Getty Images

