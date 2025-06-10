It’s only June but already we have a ‘transfer deadline day’.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League-bound Leeds United only signed off from the Championship last month - yet already a transfer deadline day is here.

But why is today a transfer deadline day, what time is the actual deadline and when can the Whites buy players again ahead of the club’s Premier League return?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the FIFA Club World Cup, the summer transfer window of 2025 is one with a big difference and split into two parts.

Owing to Manchester City and Chelsea’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup which begins next weekend, the Premier League created a new ten-day mini transfer window which opened on Sunday, June 10.

Offering an exceptional registration period, the window was created to provide an opportunity for teams competing in the FIFA Club World Cup to sign players before the competition began.

But while Manchester City and Chelsea are the only English clubs participating in the Club World Cup, all Premier League teams including Leeds are able to sign players during the ten-day ‘mini window’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short wait before the full summer transfer window reopens

After ten days of being open, the mini window closes this evening but at the earlier time of 7pm as opposed to the usual 11pm deadline slot.

Clubs, though, will not have to wait long before the full summer transfer window reopens.

After being shut for just five days, the summer transfer window will reopen next week on Monday, June 16.

Clubs will then have another 11 weeks to conduct their business ahead of the full transfer deadline day on Monday, September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline will also be at 7pm as opposed to the usual 11pm.

That then, will be it until the new year when the usual January transfer window opens on New Year’s Day - Thursday, January 1.

The January window will then close on Monday, February 2