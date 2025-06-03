Leeds United and Everton are believed to be keeping tabs on Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

Ally McCoist believes Callum Wilson could be a great addition for Leeds United but has raised concerns regarding the Newcastle United striker’s fitness.

Leeds have been linked with interest in Wilson ahead of their return to the Premier League, with the Newcastle striker currently set to become a free agent once his contract expires. St James’ Park chiefs opted against a 12-month extension but have offered a fresh deal on reduced terms, with Premier League rivals Everton also thought to be keen.

A goalscoring No.9 is expected to be a key priority at Elland Road and when fit, Wilson has certainly proved to be that, hitting double figures in three of his last seven Premier League campaigns. But that spell has also been hampered by injury, with back and hamstring issues reducing the 33-year-old to 22 games and just one goal across all competitions last season.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, talkSPORT host Jeff Stelling discussed the importance of newly-promoted clubs having a reliable goalscorer in their ranks but acknowledged a move for the Magpies man would represent a ‘punt’. He said: “Callum Wilson will surely be leaving Newcastle. He’s a risk, he’s 33, scored once last season, 10 in 27 the season before, but in 2022/23, he scored 19 and was in the England squad!

“Strikers are hard to find, there’s no question, he will leave with Newcastle’s blessing. He’s been linked with Everton, but you know what? I think Leeds United, they’re looking at experience for their return to the Premier League, and you take a punt on his fitness, of course you do, but a fit Callum Wilson will get you goals, and I can see him heading to Leeds.”

Callum Wilson injury record a concern amid Leeds United links

There is little doubt a fit Wilson would represent good value at the very least, given Leeds would only need to cover his wages and pay no transfer fee. But injury issues at No.9 have long been a problem for Daniel Farke and his recent predecessors, with availability the most important ability.

Wilson has recently defended his fitness record, at least over the course of 2025 so far, insisting he has been fully fit for almost five months now and is only struggling for minutes due to the form of Alexander Isak. But injuries have been a problem across multiple years.

McCoist knows a thing or two about top-level strikers, having scored over 400 goals for St Johnstone, Sunderland, Rangers and Kilmarnock, and the former striker agrees Wilson could be a solid addition. But there remain concerns as to whether the Newcastle man could keep fit long enough to make a significant impact.

“I’ve written one thing down here when you mentioned the name, and all it is, is ‘fitness?'” McCoist added. “I keep going on about it, your ability to turn up for your work. I’m a massive fan of Callum Wilson, I really am, I think if you can keep him fit and get him on that pitch, I’m with you, I think he’ll get you goals. It’s just a concern, sadly through no fault of his own he’s been unlucky with injuries and spent a lot of time on the treatment table.”

