Leeds United will try everything to protect two players who have become arguably their most precious assets, but nothing will change in training or in games.

Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell began their respective Leeds United seasons as new boys, summer signings waiting patiently on the sidelines as Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev held down the central midfield starting positions. Even amid criticism of the side's approach to a 'parked bus' opposition, Farke resisted the urge to put one of his more attack-minded midfielders in from the start too early, allowing Tanaka to adapt slowly to English football and keeping Rothwell for situations late in games.

Ampadu and Gruev, both considered natural 6s, started the first seven Championship games together in the middle, before nothing short of disaster struck. First Ampadu went down in the first half of the 3-0 win over Coventry City, seriously injuring his knee in a challenge. Three days later Gruev suffered a similar fate, sustaining meniscus damage early on in the draw at Norwich City. A 10-week spell on the sidelines was predicted for Ampadu, while Gruev went for surgery and will miss months rather than weeks.

So in stepped Rothwell and Tanaka, the club's only two remaining senior central midfielders. The pair were impressive at Sunderland, particularly in possession, without being able to offer the same suffocating control offered by their injured colleagues. They are expected to reform their partnership against Sheffield United on Friday night at Elland Road. Beyond them lies teenager Charlie Crew, yet to make his Championship debut. And while Leeds are exploring the prospect of adding a defensive midfield free agent, even if one signs this weekend it will take time for them to get up to speed in order to feature for Farke in the Championship. So in the meantime, the idea of an injury to Rothwell or Tanaka is just about unthinkable.

It's not a topic that Farke wants to dwell on, because keeping it at the forefront of minds is not going to help his players as they go into tackles.

"I think if you mention it too much, and if you're too scared then you risk even more injury," he said. "So it's a bit like you always speak about when you go into duels on the training pitch, lead the duel properly, then everything's okay. If you try to be careful or manage you can 100 per cent guarantee that you get injured. You also can't be too careful, because we want the player to play aggressive and to leave their all on the pitch, because otherwise you can't be successful."

Other than ensuring players commit themselves fully to challenges, Farke says Leeds will control whatever they can control outside of training and matches to minimise the risk to the midfielders. Being in control of matches would also help, so that Farke can manage the pair’s minutes and start to drip feed Crew into the senior side in the same way he did Mateo Joseph last season. There are factors he cannot control, however.

"We work a lot on the fitness level," he said. "We try to be smart in terms of supporting the recovery and nutrition and good treatment and creating good habits, also for the players. But it's a fact Joe Rothwell has not played too many games in the last two years over 90 minutes. There is always a risk. Ao Tanaka, yes, I can't do too much when he plays for Japan and has lots of traveling. We try to support him the best possible way. But there's never a guarantee."

Farke's last resort is something Leeds have not enjoyed a lot of in recent weeks but he believes they are now owed.

"If there would be an injury yes, we need to find a different solution," he said. "Then that's what it is, what we have to do. But yeah, we also deserve some luck in the upcoming weeks. That's definitely for sure."