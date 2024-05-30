Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United confirmed their latest high-profile investors on Thursday.

Paraag Marathe insists there will be no change to Leeds United’s identity following the arrival of Red Bull as stakeholders - and that the club’s newest investors are fully aware of that.

Leeds confirmed on Thursday morning that the Austrian energy drinks company has joined an ever-growing list of investors, having reached a ‘multi-year agreement’ that would also see them become front-of-shirt sponsor from next season. The club were keen to stress that no one from Red Bull would join the board but supporters were still concerned.

A number of clubs across Europe have been taken over by the Austrian company before having key details such as names, badges and kits, controversially changed. Marathe has had a clear understanding of United’s history since arriving and was keen to ensure there would be no such decisions at Elland Road.

“I wouldn’t say it was a concern. It’s definitely something I wanted to address,” Marathe told the Athletic of Red Bull’s history in changing club names. “I’m not talking about whatever their positive or negative history is. I’m talking about understanding our history and understanding and respecting our legacy.

“So, for example, this club is and will forever be Leeds United Football Club. It’s not going to be the Leeds Red Bulls. To be fair, they understand that. They appreciate that. They respect that. They know the legacy of this club, so it’s not something they wanted either. But for me, that was table stakes (a minimum requirement for a business arrangement). That’s not going to happen.

“The only way this partnership was going to come to fruition was their recognition that, as minority investors, just as with the others, they’re there to lend advice when I need it but it’s our group’s management of this club and my leadership of this club. Let me say it again — that’s not going to change. This is a minority and minority-only partnership.

“On the sensitivities, we wouldn’t have done this deal if it wasn’t significant for us. It could be the difference between saving a player from being sold or signing a player.”

Another major talking point regarding Red Bull has been whether Leeds can benefit from their network of clubs, with the likes of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg seeing players make the switch. The likes of Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Sesko have developed through the Red Bull clubs and it could be that some instead make the move to Elland Road.

That can work both ways, however, and along with the optimism there is concern that as a Champions League team, RB Leipzig could poach some of United’s players. But Marathe insists any such moves will only be sanctioned if they benefit Daniel Farke’s squad.

