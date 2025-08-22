Final Leeds United team news has been delivered for Saturday evening’s huge test at Arsenal - and this is how we now think Daniel Farke’s Whites will line-up.

Whites boss Farke held his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon and revealed news that many had been fearing on captain Ethan Ampadu.

The Whites skipper was on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Tim Iroegbunam during the second half of Monday night’s clash against Everton and whilst the captain continued he has ultimately suffered an MCL knee injury.

Ampadu will now be out until at least after the international break and his absence means Farke has two huge decisions to make, who starts in midfield and also who wears the captain’s armband.

Farke has lost Ampadu but he has now gained two more stars for the Arsenal clash with summer centre-back signing Jaka Bijol now back available after suspension and Noah Okafor also unveiled on Thursday as the club’s ninth signing of the summer.

The bench, though, if anything would seem much more likely for both Okaor and fellow new striker signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is yet to feature.

Nevertheless, Farke has some big calls to make and this is the XI we think he will send out at the Emirates.

1 . GK: Lucas Perri The new first choice keeper already has his first clean sheet and he's one of the banker picks to start at the Emirates.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Another no brainer and a player who will surely be all the better for Monday night's outing which the first choice right back started despite having only returned to training on Friday after his hip flexor injury.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon The usual rock at the back against the Toffees - but now a question mark as to who partners him and in what shape with new £15m centre-back Jaka Bijol back available after serving a one-match ban.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk (and captain) Rodon and the back-from-suspension Bijol might well end up being the first choice centre-back pairing but Farke felt Struijk was a "colossus" in Monday's win against Everton and it's hard to see him coming out of the side, especially as the player who usually wears the captain's armband in Ampadu's absence. Farke could always go with a three-man centre-back axis but that's not usually his style so Bijol will probably be on the bench.

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The new first choice left back who was very impressive on debut against Everton and another seemingly nailed to start.