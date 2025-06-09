Leeds United will have a keen eye on Everton’s striker situation amid interest in Beto.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are expected to wave goodbye to Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer - a decision likely to affect their stance on Leeds United target Beto.

Leeds were linked with interest in Beto ahead of the summer transfer window with a new No.9 one of several priorities for Elland Road chiefs. The YEP understood at the time, however, that a deal would be difficult to do given the 27-year-old was set to be Everton’s only senior striker beyond June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvert-Lewin’s contract expires this summer and after another injury-hit campaign, his future on Merseyside is uncertain. Reports over the last few weeks suggested talks over a new deal were ongoing while Everton are also in the market for their own starting striker, offering some hope in West Yorkshire that Beto could be deemed surplus to requirements.

Everton provided an update on the future of several players over the weekend but while new deals had been offered to some, the wording when it came to Calvert-Lewin was somewhat vague. A statement read: “The Club is offering new contracts to Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye, while we continue to liaise with representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the current deals of all four players expiring at the end of June.”

Calvert-Lewin to leave Everton amid Leeds United Beto interest

The Times now reports that while Everton suggest they will continue to speak with Calvert-Lewin’s agents, there is a growing expectation he will leave as a free agent this summer. The 28-year-old is believed to have been offered an extension earlier this season, only for it to be taken off the table following changes in the club hierarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvert-Lewin has regularly been touted as a transfer target for the likes of Newcastle United and hopes his imminent free agent status will reignite top-level interest. Everton have also decided against triggering a £30million permanent option in their loan deal for Armando Broja, with a significant overhaul of the playing squad on the horizon.

Everton are still expected to be in the market for a new No.9, but Calvert-Lewin’s departure means any new arrival is more likely to compete with Beto, rather than replace him. Manager David Moyes will want at least two senior strikers to call on next season and so an exit for the Leeds-linked Guinea-Bissau international does not look likely as things stand.

That could of course change in the future, but it would likely need Everton to sign two top-level strikers, effectively demoting Beto from the sole senior option to third-choice. And even if that were to happen, there would also be reluctance to do business with a club like Leeds, who could end up being a positional rival in the Premier League next season.

Leeds appear to be targeting a physical presence in the striker position, with the Athletic reporting over the weekend on enquiries regarding Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz. Although as with Beto there are stumbling blocks, with Craven Cottage chiefs not thought to be open to a sale of the 24-year-old.

Your next Leeds United read: Official moves made for Habib Diarra and Jaka Bijol