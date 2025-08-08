Leeds United 'express interest' in transfer and exit close

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare look to add further new faces to their squad ahead of the Premier League season.

Leeds United have enjoyed a productive summer transfer as Daniel Farke’s promotion winning squad has been boosted by seven new faces added to the Whites ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Defensive trio Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Jaka Bijol will hope to provide a solid foundation and they will feature in front of new goalkeeper Lucas Perri after the Brazilian stopper completed a move to Elland Road last month. Midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach have joined from Newcastle United and Hoffenheim respectively and Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha has become the only attacking addition to the squad so far.

There is believed to be a desire to add a striker and a winger to the Whites squad before the summer transfer window comes to an end on the first day of September - and Liverpool and Scotland wideman Ben Doak has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Elland Road in recent days.

Following The Athletic’s claims that the Whites had ‘expressed an interest’ in the former Middlesbrough loan star, Sky Sports have reported West Ham United have also indicated they would be keen on a move for Doak if he was allowed to leave Anfield this summer. Monaco and Bologna are said to be ‘monitoring the situation’ and there is confirmation the winger is ‘seeking regular first team football this season’.

Departure nears as medical booked

Leeds United look set to loan Mateo Joseph to La Liga outfit Mallorca. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Mateo Joseph’s Leeds United career was all but ended when Daniel Farke confirmed the Spain Under-21 international was looking for a new challenge and ‘would like a move’ amid reported interest from La Liga clubs Girona and Real Betis.

Speaking during the Whites pre-season training camp in Germany, the Whites boss said: "It was actually the plan to have him here. With him the situation is quite clear. We really value and rate him - otherwise we wouldn't have played him, especially in the beginning of the last successful campaign ahead of a golden boot winner in Joel Piroe and an experienced striker like Patrick Bamford.

"Nevertheless, he came to me and asked for a new challenge and would like to move. He has also hinted that he prefers a move to Spain due to his Spanish roots. That was his call."

No such move to Betis or Girona came to pass - but interest from Spain remained very much alive and Joseph is now on the verge of completing a loan switch to Real Mallorca according to The Athletic. The talented forward was pictured arriving on the Balearic Island and is set to undergo a medical before putting the finishing touches to a season-long deal. The report also claims there is no option to convert the loan into a permanent switch.