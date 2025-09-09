The latest from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to return to Premier League action at Fulham this weekend.

Leeds United’s summer transfer window business has provoked much debate in the aftermath of what felt like an underwhelming deadline day.

After spending £100 million adding ten new faces to Daniel Farke’s promotion winning squad, the Whites were hoping to secure the services of another winger and another striker before last Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline. Despite completing moves for the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Felix Nmecha, the Elland Road hierarchy were still looking to add more talent in the final third.

Much has been made of the failed move for Fulham winger Harry Wilson as the Cottagers reportedly decided against allowing the Wales international to pursue a move to Leeds in the final hours of the window despite the Whites submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League. Journalist Pete O’Rourke has assessed the business Leeds did complete during the summer and he revealed the message he was given on the current state of Farke’s ranks.

He told Football Insider: “Leeds would ideally have liked to add another forward and an attacking midfielder to bolster their goalscoring options. Somebody’s described it to me as Daniel Farke ‘going into a gunfight with a water pistol’ – maybe that’s a bit over the top. The midfield looks strong; the defence is good as well, and the new goalkeeper in Lucas Perri, so it’s been some good business. Leeds feel that they’re a bit light in the final third, and will be hoping that if they’re still in contention to stay up by January, maybe they can add to the squad then.”

Whites star criticised after shock loss

Gabriel Gudmundsson in action for Sweden. | AFP via Getty Images

A whole host of Leeds players are currently on international duty as they look to help their countries qualify for next summer’s World Cup finals in North America.

Some are faring better than others and there was a shock defeat for one of the Whites’ ten summer signings as left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson featured for the entire 90 minutes as a Sweden side containing the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Anthony Elanga and Robin Olsen fell to a 2-0 defeat at Kosovo.

The result left Sweden sat in third place in their four-team qualifying group after they could only claim a draw against Slovenia in the opening game of the campaign. Gudmundsson was criticised by the Swedish press with one report identifying shortcomings at both ends of the pitch.

Fotbollskanalen said: “Some weak passes that led to dangerous counterattacks. [He] lost the ball. Not nearly as strong as before in the national team, and was outplayed several times. Did not contribute offensively.”

