Daniel Farke will hope to guide Leeds United to their second win of the Premier League season when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites have enjoyed a largely successful time under the former Norwich City manager as they bounced back from a Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton by claiming the second tier title in dramatic fashion on the final day of last season.

That secured a return to the top flight and the German has guided his new look side to four points from their opening three games of the season after they saw off Everton, fell to a defeat at Arsenal and battled to a goalless draw with Newcastle United.

With the return to action just days away, we take a look at Daniel Farke’s win percentage compared to the previous nine Whites managers.

1 . Daniel Farke (July 2023 - present) Leeds United win percentage: 58.65% | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Marcelo Bielsa (June 2018 - February 2022) Leeds United win percentage: 47.65% | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Garry Monk (June 2016 - May 2017) Leeds United win percentage: 47.17% | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Thomas Christansen (June 2017 - February 2018) Leeds United win percentage: 45.45% | Getty Images Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

5 . Steve Evans (October 2015 - May 2016) Leeds United win percentage: 36.84% | Getty Images Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

6 . Jesse Marsch (February 2022 - February 2023) Leeds United win percentage: 29.73% | Getty Images Photo Sales