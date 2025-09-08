Daniel Farke's Leeds United win percentage compared to Marcelo Bielsa, Marsch, Monk and more

Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 8th Sep 2025, 17:30 BST

How does Daniel Farke's Leeds United win rate compare to the last nine Whites managers?

Daniel Farke will hope to guide Leeds United to their second win of the Premier League season when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites have enjoyed a largely successful time under the former Norwich City manager as they bounced back from a Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton by claiming the second tier title in dramatic fashion on the final day of last season.

That secured a return to the top flight and the German has guided his new look side to four points from their opening three games of the season after they saw off Everton, fell to a defeat at Arsenal and battled to a goalless draw with Newcastle United.

With the return to action just days away, we take a look at Daniel Farke’s win percentage compared to the previous nine Whites managers.

Leeds United win percentage: 58.65%

1. Daniel Farke (July 2023 - present)

Leeds United win percentage: 58.65% | Getty Images

Leeds United win percentage: 47.65%

2. Marcelo Bielsa (June 2018 - February 2022)

Leeds United win percentage: 47.65% | Getty Images

Leeds United win percentage: 47.17%

3. Garry Monk (June 2016 - May 2017)

Leeds United win percentage: 47.17% | Getty Images

Leeds United win percentage: 45.45%

4. Thomas Christansen (June 2017 - February 2018)

Leeds United win percentage: 45.45% | Getty Images Photo: Nathan Stirk

Leeds United win percentage: 36.84%

5. Steve Evans (October 2015 - May 2016)

Leeds United win percentage: 36.84% | Getty Images Photo: Matthew Lewis

Leeds United win percentage: 29.73%

6. Jesse Marsch (February 2022 - February 2023)

Leeds United win percentage: 29.73% | Getty Images

