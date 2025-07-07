Leeds United transfer close and Whites dealt blow

Leeds United transfer news and rumours during the summer window as the Whites prepare for a return to the Premier League

Leeds United have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window - and a number of new faces are expected to arrive before the new Premier League season gets underway next month.

As it stands, with just under two months of the window remaining, Daniel Farke’s squad has been bolstered by the additions of Udinese defender Jaka Bijol and Wolfsburg duo Sebastiaan Bornauw and Luke Nmecha. There have been departures as Max Wober has joined Werder Bremen on loan, Rasmus Kristensen made a permanent switch to Eintracht Frankfurt and Junior Firpo, Sam Byram and Josuha Guilavogui all left the club as their contracts came to an end.

But what is the latest speculation regarding further incomings at Elland Road in the near future and what other news has made the headlines as the new season draws ever closer?

Leeds look to move for Bundesliga ball winner

Daniel Farke wants to add more physicality and presence to his midfield options - and that has led the Leeds United boss to consider a move for Hoffenheim star Anton Stach.

The 6ft 4ins powerhouse has impressed since joining Hoffenheim from Bundesliga rivals Mainz 05 during the summer of 2023 and is believed to appear on a shortlist of possible additions to the Whites squad during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

However, Leeds are expected to face fierce competition in their pursuit of Stach, who has scored five times and provided 16 assists in 122 Bundesliga appearances during his career. A recent report by German outlet Kicker does not name any other potential suitors for the 26-year-old - but does suggest he is ‘in great demand internationally’ as Hoffenheim look to trim the size of their squad this summer.

Whites stay quiet amid reports of defender deal

Leeds are reportedly closing in on the addition of another defender after adding Udinese star Jaka Bijol and Wolfsburg’s Sebastiaan Bornauw to their backline over recent weeks.

The departures of Sam Byram and Junior Firpo have meant there is a need to strengthen in full-back areas and that has led to a move for Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson. The 15-times capped Sweden international joined the Ligue 1 club from Dutch side Groningen in August 2021 and has made over 130 appearances in all competitions during his time in France.

However, with Leeds needing to bring in a left-back this summer, the YEP understands the Whites have now made a move to land Gudmundsson and talks over the deal are ongoing.

Leeds face competition from Serie A champions in goalkeeper chase

The Whites goalkeeping situation has been the subject of much conversation in recent months after Illan Meslier lost his place to Karl Darlow during the final weeks of last season.

There have been widespread reports stating Leeds are looking for a new stopper during the summer transfer window and the latest name to be suggested as a target is Torino star Vanja Milinković-Savić. The 28-year-old Serbia international has spent the last eight years with the Italian club but is said to be under consideration for a move to Elland Road this summer.

However, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now claimed Serie A champions Napoli are also keen on Milinković-Savić. As per SportWitness, he said: “For the goal, however, the new name is that of Milinković-Savić. Napoli are following him carefully but will have to deal with competition from Leeds. They are also interested in the goalkeeper.”

