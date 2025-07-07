Stricken French club Olympique Lyonnais are reluctantly hoping to sell goalkeeper Lucas Perri in order to raise funds this week.

The Ligue 1 outfit have appealed their demotion due to financial issues and are set for a meeting with French football regulators (DNCG) this week as they seek to avoid dropping into the second tier.

Lyon are in turmoil and have already sold star attacker Rayan Cherki to Manchester City for a reported €42 million fee. According to L'Equipe, the club are hopeful of agreeing a lucrative exit for first-choice goalkeeper Perri, ahead of Thursday's meeting with the DNCG.

Perri has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer and certain sections of the Whites’ hierarchy are understood to be interested in the player. However, at this stage, an official approach has not been forthcoming.

Lyon have, in effect, named their price for Perri at €23 million (£19.8m) with the publication of L'Equipe's latest update on the club's financial situation this morning. It claims they expect to sell Perri to the Premier League, although there is no detail as to which English team that may be.

OL must raise €100 million (£86.4m) for the 2025/26 season and a further €100m in 2026/27, most of which is likely to come through the sale of key assets.

Leeds' summer strategy

United are in the market for a new No. 1 this summer after Illan Meslier was replaced by back-up stopper Karl Darlow during the closing stages of last season. Wales international Darlow featured between the sticks in each of Leeds' final seven games of the Championship-winning campaign, after Daniel Farke deemed Meslier's form a matter of concern.

A £20 million deal for Perri would see Leeds double their expenditure this summer, which has already seen the arrivals of Lukas Nmecha (free), Jaka Bijol (£15m) and Sebastian Bornauw (£5m). However, any club interested in acquiring Perri will be strengthened in negotiations by Lyon's finances, which may influence the decorated French side into accepting a lower offer.

The Whites have also been linked with moves for Gabriel Gudmundsson, who is understood to be close to becoming Leeds' fourth signing of the window, as well as other goalkeeper and midfield targets.