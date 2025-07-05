Leeds United close to signing international star in key position as fourth arrival for Premier League return

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 5th Jul 2025, 19:05 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 19:06 BST
Leeds United are close to sealing their fourth signing of the summer.

Leeds United are close to signing an international star as the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw have already been recruited to Elland Road ahead of the club’s Premier League return and the Whites are now poised to sign a new left back.

The Whites are in need of a new first choice player in the position following Junior Firpo’s summer exit and the YEP’s Graham Smyth has exclusively revealed that the club are are now close to a deal with Lille for left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The YEP understands that Gudmundsson could arrive in England tomorrow as talks continue.

