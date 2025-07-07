A Leeds star has suffered a bitter blow on international duty.

Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson’s long summer has come to a bitter end after a cruel conclusion with the USA.

Nine weeks have passed since United’s glorious end to the Championship campaign but Aaronson was still away representing the United States as his Leeds teammates prepared to return to pre-season training today.

The USA and Aaronson had been competing at this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup in which the States made it all the way through to Sunday night’s final against Mexico at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Premier League player gave side an early lead

USA boss Mauricio Pochettino named Aaronson on the bench for the contest in which his side took an early lead through a header from Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards with just four minutes on the clock.

Mexico, though, equalised just 23 minutes later through Fulham’s Raul Jimenez whose side bagged what proved the game’s winning goal with 13 minutes left through Edson Alvarez.

Aaronson was finally brought on for Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna with four minutes left but the damage was done as Pochettino’s side suffered a bitter end in their quest for glory.