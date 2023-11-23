Leeds United transfer 'going to happen' as update given

An update has been given in this Leeds United transfer story

Leeds United have a lot of transfers to consider between now and next season. Regardless of whether Daniel Farke can guide his team to promotion or not, the summer will present a lot of decisions to make.

A fair few senior stars have already been linked to exits and they have taken the headlines as we approach the new year. But another player who is looking to be headed for the door is 15-year-old rising talent Finley Gorman. The YEP revealed last month that the teenager had been contacted by Manchester City and now, the move looks set to materialise.

Phil Hay has provided an update on Gorman's link to the Premier League champions and has confirmed 'it is going to happen' and it could turn out to be a British record transfer fee for 15-year-old.

"Gorman is going to Manchester City," The Athletic reporter said on the latest episode of The Square Ball Podcast. "It is going to happen, it needed Premier League checks — which needed to happen. He is only 15. Leeds think this is a British transfer record for a player of his age.

"These are long-term add-ons. They might not, but it could earn £5m+. He made it clear he wanted to go. Other clubs were interested — Spurs and Liverpool. They see him as a generational talent."

The Premier League are said to be checking whether the deal worth upwards of £5 million for Gorman would indeed be a new record. News has gone quiet recently over Gorman's move to City but Hay's latest update suggests City will be welcoming their new prospect soon.

