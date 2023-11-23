The latest updates on Everton's Financial Fair Play breaches and what it could mean for Leeds United.

Everton are currently tangled up in a very dangerous web after they were found to have breached Premier League profit and sustainability rules. The Toffees were handed a record deduction of 10 points, which could prove to be detrimental to their chances of surviving relegation for a third consecutive season.

Here is the latest on the Everton issues and the impact on other clubs including Leeds United.

Leeds United's Everton compensation claim

As well as the points docked, Everton have been hit with compensation claims from three clubs who feel the Merseyside team's overspend put them at a disadvantage. Leeds, Leicester City and Burnley have all confirmed their plans to sue Everton for a combined £300 million in damages.

Sean Dyche's side are appealing against the 10-point deduction, and said in an official statement that they believe 'the Commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction'.

This ongoing case is far from over and it wouldn't be surprising if there are more twists in the tale to come.

Everton unhappy with compensation claim panel

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are querying why the compensation claims made by Leeds, Leicester and Burnley will be heard by the same disciplinary panel that issued their points deduction earlier this month.

The club's own appeal is set to be heard by a different panel put together by the Premier League's Appeals Board. However, it will be the same panel that found Everton guilty who will handle the compensation claims. David Phillips KC, who has previously acted for Leeds, is part of the panel.

Successful claim could put Everton in serious trouble

Another report from the Mail has revealed that if Leeds and the other clubs seeking compensation are successful, Everton could land in seriously hot water. If the trio win their lawsuit, the Toffees face being presented with another nine point deduction on top of what has already been docked, which would almost certainly guarantee their relegation at the end of the season.