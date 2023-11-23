Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Top 16 UK average attendances: Leeds United ranked vs Chelsea, Everton, Sunderland, Rangers and others

In this list, we'll be looking at the top 16 average attendances in football across the UK - where do Leeds United fall?

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 14:40 GMT

Leeds United are one of the biggest, most well-supported clubs in the United Kingdom - but how do they fare when compared to the rest of most notable clubs in the country?

Today, we'll be looking at 16 of the highest average attendances in the UK this season, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal - with Leeds being among them.

For reference, we will only be taking attendances in league competitions into account for this list - attendance figures for games in cup competitions will not be included in the average total. All the figures and data for this list has been sourced from Transfermarkt.

Average attendance: 73,504

1. Manchester United

Average attendance: 73,504

Average attendance: 62,058

2. West Ham United

Average attendance: 62,058

Average attendance: 61,726

3. Tottenham

Average attendance: 61,726

Average attendance: 60,130

4. Arsenal

Average attendance: 60,130

Average attendance: 58,608

5. Celtic

Average attendance: 58,608

Average attendance: 53,427

6. Manchester City

Average attendance: 53,427

