Four of Leeds United's first team players will face off against each other during March's scheduled international break after it was revealed Wales are to face Finland in their one-legged UEFA Nations League play-off semi-final.

Welsh international trio Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James will take on Glen Kamara's Finland as both nations aim to qualify for next summer's European Championships in Germany via the Nations League route.

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on March 21, where Wales drew 1-1 with Turkey earlier this week, putting paid to their hopes of qualifying automatically for the tournament as Croatia clinched Group D's second place.

If head coach Rob Page and his side win their single-leg tie with the Scandinavian nation, they would then play host to Poland or Estonia on March 26, also at the home of Leeds' Championship rivals Cardiff City, vying for a spot at Euro 2024.

Estonia's Euro qualifying record this time around comprised of one draw and seven defeats across eight matches, therefore it is highly likely the winner of Wales' clash with Finland will need to beat Poland for a place at the Euros.