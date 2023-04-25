Leeds United told what they ‘must’ do to survive amid surprise Kalvin Phillips transfer claim
All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as the Whites enter the most important part of their campaign.
Leeds United return to action tonight when they take on Leicester City in a key clash in the battle for safety. It has been a tricky time of late for the Whites, who have found themselves slipping closer and closer towards the drop zone, but they still have time left to save themselves from relegation to the Championship.
In the meantime, club chiefs will already be planning for the summer’s transfer business, likely drawing up strategies to cover the Premier League and Championship, given the uncertainty surrounding the club. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Survival message
Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has sent a message to Leeds over their bid to survival.
“I worry for Leeds,” said Morrison. “I thought they would easily be safe. But I am worried for them. Leicester and then Bournemouth. You don’t get anything from them, then you are going to get relegated. They are two massive games. They are two cup finals. You need to take points off the teams in and around them.
“But, at the moment, they are short of confidence. Look at that, they then (after the next two games), go to Manchester City away, Newcastle at home, and then West Ham away, which is a tough one. I don’t care where West Ham are in the league. It’s always tough, then Tottenham at home. Then, you look at the next two games and you are thinking ‘we must take points’.”
Phillips claim
Former Leeds star Kalvin Phillips is being linked with a move to Liverpool ahead of the summer. According to The Daily Star, Jurgen Klopp has made Phillips a key target as he looks to strengthen his midfield, and Manchester City are already considering allowing him to leave.
It’s claimed Liverpool could get hold of Phillips for around £35million, given the former Leeds star’s lack of involvement at City this season. City paid around £50million for Phillips, so they would have to take a quick loss if they were to sell this summer.