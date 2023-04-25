Javi Gracia’s side are battling the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City for Premier League survival

Leeds United are one point above the Premier League relegation places ahead of Tuesday’s huge fixture against Leicester City at Elland Road.

Both sides are fighting to avoid the drop, with Leeds losing their last three games while the Foxes gave their own hopes a boost with a 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend.

The battle for survival looks set to go down to the wire, with Leeds 11 points from the magical 40-point mark that has long been suggested as the number needed to remain safe.

Last season, the Whites’ tally of 38 points was enough to keep them in the division while other clubs have survived on even lower totals. Here we look at the points each side in 17th place over the last 15 seasons...

1 . 2022 - Leeds United Final points total = 38 Photo Sales

2 . 2021 - Burnley Final points total = 39 Photo Sales

3 . 2020 - Aston Villa Final points total = 35 Photo Sales

4 . 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion Final points total = 36 Photo Sales