How many points do Leeds United need to avoid Premier League relegation? What was required in the last 15 seasons - gallery

Javi Gracia’s side are battling the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City for Premier League survival

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST

Leeds United are one point above the Premier League relegation places ahead of Tuesday’s huge fixture against Leicester City at Elland Road.

Both sides are fighting to avoid the drop, with Leeds losing their last three games while the Foxes gave their own hopes a boost with a 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend.

The battle for survival looks set to go down to the wire, with Leeds 11 points from the magical 40-point mark that has long been suggested as the number needed to remain safe.

Last season, the Whites’ tally of 38 points was enough to keep them in the division while other clubs have survived on even lower totals. Here we look at the points each side in 17th place over the last 15 seasons...

Final points total = 38

1. 2022 - Leeds United

Final points total = 38

Final points total = 39

2. 2021 - Burnley

Final points total = 39

Final points total = 35

3. 2020 - Aston Villa

Final points total = 35

Final points total = 36

4. 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion

Final points total = 36

