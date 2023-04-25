Leeds United vs Leicester City live: Early team news, goal and score updates from huge Elland Road fixture
Leeds United host Leicester City this evening in what could prove to be a season-defining fixture for both sides as they each look to avoid relegation from the Premier League
Leeds and Leicester are two of five Premier League teams with a real chance of playing Championship football next season. Both clubs have parted with the managers who took charge the last time they met with Jesse Marsch and Brendan Rodgers relieved of their duties during the second half of the season.
Dean Smith has taken the reins at the King Power Stadium, assisted by Craig Shakespeare and John Terry, while Javi Gracia will lead the Whites for the tenth time in the top flight this evening.
The Foxes came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 last weekend, whilst Leeds were defeated by the same scoreline at Fulham. United are without a win in three games, since victory against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, and sit 16th in the table after damaging defeats by Crystal Palace and Liverpool. Leicester, meanwhile, are 17th – one point and one place below Leeds.
Tonight’s game could see Smith welcome James Maddison and Harvey Barnes back into the starting line-up; the latter has scored in each of his last five outings against Leeds. It remains to be seen whether Patrick Bamford is available from the start or whether Rodrigo is preferred to lead the line once more for the home side.
Kick-off is at 8pm. Match updates, build-up and team news here throughout the evening.
Leeds United vs Leicester City LIVE
Form Book
Leeds United’s last five games:
1-2 vs Fulham (a)
1-6 vs Liverpool (h)
1-5 vs Crystal Palace (h)
2-1 vs Nottingham Forest (h)
1-4 vs Arsenal (a)
Leicester City’s last five games:
2-1 vs Wolves (a)
1-3 vs Man City (a)
0-1 vs Bournemouth (h)
1-2 vs Aston Villa (h)
1-2 vs Crystal Palace (a)
Graham’s column
Backing from the captain
Could do with him right about now...
Nemesis
“Do you know what ‘nemesis’ means? A righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent.”
Current standings
What the bottom of the table looks like ahead of kick-off. If Leeds end the night on 29 points, they can’t have too many complaints if they find themselves in the bottom three by tomorrow or Thursday night.
Welcome to Elland Road
There are still five games to play after tonight, but it doesn’t feel like that, does it? What a monumental fixture, and result, this evening’s could prove to be. Leicester one of the few sides below Leeds in the table, a golden opportunity one would think to put some distance between Elland Road and the Championship.
But, that would be forgetting the return of Maddison and Barnes, the threat Jamie Vardy carries despite his advancing years, and the damage this Leicester team have done to this Leeds team since promotion three years ago.
They’re going to need to show character, and plenty of it, to get the better of a buoyed Foxes group tonight. All you can do is believe.