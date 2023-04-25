Former Premier League forward Chris Sutton has branded Leeds United as a “mess” and admits he is “worried” about the club’s ability to remain in the top flight.

Leeds have lost their last three games to leave them just one point above the bottom three. They face a huge week in their bid for survival as they face Leicester City at Elland Road on Tuesday night before a trip to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Sutton labelled some of the recent signings at Leeds as “odd” and said sporting director Victor Orta ‘had to come under scrutiny’ for the club’s transfer activity.

The Whites signed Georginio Rutter for a club record fee in January but he has been on the fringes of the squad since arriving at Elland Road.

Weston McKennie joined on loan from Juventus but has come in for criticism of late. Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca have also been questioned in recent weeks but the arrivals of Max Wober, Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto have been viewed as positive signings.

“The club is in a mess. Signings have been odd,” said Sutton on the BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“They sign the similar type of player, tricky wide players. I worry about Leeds, we all worry about them. Is it Victor Orta that does the signings? He has to come under scrutiny.”

Former Man City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards was on the Monday Night Club alongside Sutton, and questioned Leeds’ decision to sign Rutter amid their relegation battle - suggesting it was down to a lack of planning at Elland Road.

He said: “Rutter signed for a lot of money and he’s not even getting a kick. You sign a 21-year-old to almost stand in for or replace Bamford and he’s not played. When you talk about a plan, I do not understand what the plan was.