How many penalties Leeds United have been awarded compared to Leicester, Wolves, Everton, West Ham and rivals

A look at how many penalties Leeds United have won in the Premier League this season, and how they compare to their rivals.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

Leeds United continue to battle against relegation as we head into the final run of games, but how does their penalty record compare to their rivals? The Whites are back in action on Tuesday night when they face relegation rivals Leicester City, and Javi Gracia’s men are low on confidence after defeats to Fulham and Liverpool over the last week or so.

As the relegation battle continues, it’s interesting to compare how many penalties each team is awarded, particularly given the general consensus that top teams get more penalties than their lowly rivals. Here we take a look at how all 20 teams compare when it comes to winning spot-kicks. Take a look below.

Penalties won: 8

1. West Ham United

Penalties won: 8

Penalties won: 8

2. Brentford

Penalties won: 8

Penalties won: 8

3. Manchester City

Penalties won: 8

Penalties won: 7

4. Fulham

Penalties won: 7

