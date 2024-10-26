Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Bristol City as trio score 8/10 but two get 5 and four 6s

By Graham Smyth
Published 26th Oct 2024, 14:52 BST
Leeds United had to settle for a point via a goalless draw from Saturday lunchtime’s Championship clash at Bristol City – but how did we rate the performances?

Daniel Farke’s Whites knew that a victory by two clear goals would take them top but the hosts began on the front foot before Leeds started to turn the screw. United, though, were unable to find a breakthrough, Dan James squandering arguably the best chance of the first half when played in by Willy Gnonto but unable to beat keeper Max O’Leary who saved.

Gnonto himself was then denied after the break as a strike back across goal from a James pullback was cleared off the line. The point still took Leeds back up to second but having a played a game more than their key rivals. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a Saturday afternoon stalemate at Ashton Gate.

7 - Next to nothing to do and did what he had to do without incident.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Got forward well, some nice forward passes to create danger. A few suspect decisions over the 90 minutes and took a yellow that will mean suspension.

2. Jayden Bogle

8 - Rarely troubled, kept things in order at the back and passed it well.

3. Joe Rodon

8 - Dealt well with the Armstrong when he came on to add a different, more physical dimension. Solid performance.

4. Pascal Struijk

6 - Posed a threat in the air and popped up centrally but was unable to progress attacks and tiredness set in later on. Defensively sound.

5. Sam Byram

8 - Had to work his way into the game after being shadowed closely in the opening minutes. Did so and was Leeds' best passer. Tried to get them going forward.

6. Ao Tanaka

