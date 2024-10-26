Daniel Farke’s Whites knew that a victory by two clear goals would take them top but the hosts began on the front foot before Leeds started to turn the screw. United, though, were unable to find a breakthrough, Dan James squandering arguably the best chance of the first half when played in by Willy Gnonto but unable to beat keeper Max O’Leary who saved.
Gnonto himself was then denied after the break as a strike back across goal from a James pullback was cleared off the line. The point still took Leeds back up to second but having a played a game more than their key rivals. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a Saturday afternoon stalemate at Ashton Gate.
1. Illan Meslier
7 - Next to nothing to do and did what he had to do without incident. Photo: Robbie Stephenson
2. Jayden Bogle
7 - Got forward well, some nice forward passes to create danger. A few suspect decisions over the 90 minutes and took a yellow that will mean suspension. Photo: Robbie Stephenson
3. Joe Rodon
8 - Rarely troubled, kept things in order at the back and passed it well. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Pascal Struijk
8 - Dealt well with the Armstrong when he came on to add a different, more physical dimension. Solid performance. Photo: Robbie Stephenson
5. Sam Byram
6 - Posed a threat in the air and popped up centrally but was unable to progress attacks and tiredness set in later on. Defensively sound. Photo: Robbie Stephenson
6. Ao Tanaka
8 - Had to work his way into the game after being shadowed closely in the opening minutes. Did so and was Leeds' best passer. Tried to get them going forward. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
