The former Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker is Leeds United’s sixth highest scorer of the Premier League era

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has described his decision to move to Leeds United as a ‘no-brainer’ and claims he wasn’t interested in signing for anyone else once George Graham’s side came knocking.

The 29-time Netherlands international joined the Whites from Boavista after an impressive campaign which had seen him score 20 goals in 29 appearances in Portugal’s top-flight.

“There might have been [others] but I was not interested in nobody else,” Hasselbaink told Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast.

He added: “There were a few other Portuguese clubs – Sporting was looking at me at the time and stuff – but as soon as we were speaking about Leeds and the Premiership, you know, the rest is really not important.”

Hasselbaink thrived in West Yorkshire under the guidance of former Arsenal boss Graham but admits the two did not instantly see eye-to-eye. The Dutch forward explained: “My relationship was very tough with him in the beginning, because he’s very no-nonsense. George Graham was a totally different manager as he was a player; they called him The Stroller when he used to play.

“He was totally different as a manager, he was so tough and didn’t take any nonsense. There were quite a lot of hard words from him to me and it was the best thing for me. The football was a lot tougher here than in Portugal. He made me tactically a lot better. He would take no prisoners.”

Hasselbaink joined a Leeds team that were entering into a new era in Graham’s first full season in the dugout following the departure of long-term manager and club hero Howard Wilkinson. Graham finished 11th after succeeding Wilkinson in October 1996 but steered the club to a commendable fifth place finish in his first full year in charge after Hasselbaink’s arrival.

The Dutchman thrived in the Premier League with 16 goals in 33 appearances and continued that fine form in his second campaign under David O’Leary after Graham’s bombshell decision to move back to North London with Tottenham Hotspur.

Hasselbaink scored an impressive 18 goals in 36 matches to take his share of the Golden Boot alongside Michael Owen and Dwight Yorke while also finishing fourth in the Premier League.

However, Hasselbaink left Leeds that summer to complete a blockbuster move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Overall, he managed 34 goals in 69 appearances, putting him sixth in the list of Leeds’ all-time Premier League scorers despite only playing two seasons in West Yorkshire. He told Sky Sports : "I don't think I was David's cup of tea, you would have to ask him (why). Don't get me wrong, I was playing and I did well but I think he didn't see me in his long-term future at the club. We were in contract talks and it was not like he did his best to keep me.

"The things that went around when I left - he could have prevented all of those things. But it wasn't. I left with a bitter taste in my mouth."

Hasselbaink adds that he would have remained at Elland Road much longer if Graham had have stayed in the dugout. He said: “I definitely think that if George Graham would have stayed then he would have never let me go.

"But O'Leary had different plans and that's the thing - everybody sees football in a different way. His vision did not have me in it. I left with a lot of negativity. I think it could have and should have been a lot better."