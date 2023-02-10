Leeds United told to approach Steven Gerrard as Erik ten Hag sends Man Utd warning
All the latest Leeds United news as the search for a new head coach goes on.
Leeds United are now preparing for another clash for Manchester United after Wednesday’s draw with the Red Devils.
The Whites picked up an unlikely draw at Old Trafford just two days after sacking head coach Jesse Marsch, and a repeat of that result at Elland Road this weekend would represent a fine week, particularly in the circumstances. In the meantime, the search for a new boss continues for Leeds, and it’s proving increasingly difficult for them to get a deal done.
As the search continues, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Elland Road.
Gerrard claim
Former Leeds striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Steven Gerrard would be a good choice for Leeds as they search for a new manager.
“The safest bet is someone that knows the Premier League. They have to come in and get Elland Road rocking again," Hasselbaink told Casinos En Ligne. "Just look at what Sean Dyche did in his first game at Everton, who have now found a little sparkle. Hiring someone that knows the Premier League is the best solution.
“Steven Gerrard is a great shout. He knows the Premier League but he also knew what went wrong at Aston Villa. He’s a big personality and can handle the pressure of Leeds as a big club, having also managed at Rangers. I can see him managing Leeds.”
Ten Hag warning
Erik ten Hag has warned his Man Utd side that they must start halves better if they want to defeat Leeds United.
“It is not easy, as you have to replace some players. The routines are not there and this is obvious. We had the combination over the last few weeks on the right with Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] and Antony,” said the Dutchman in his pre-match press conference.
“Now there is a new combination in the holding midfield position as we have to bring in a new position as Christian Eriksen is away. So the whole midfield construction is new and that takes time to bed in and get the routines again, this takes games and that was obvious yesterday. We played quite well but both starts killed our game.”