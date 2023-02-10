Sinisterra, whose debut season in the Premier League has been heavily disrupted by injuries, including a complicated Lisfranc foot problem, came off inside the opening 10 minutes at Old Trafford. The Colombian winger has made just eight league starts and played 542 top flight minutes in total since a move from Feyenoord.

Skubala, who drew his first game in charge 2-2 and expects to lead the team again this weekend, isn’t yet certain that Sinisterra will be fit and a decision will be taken closer matchday. The same can be said about captain Liam Cooper and Marc Roca, who missed out in midweek, but Pascal Struijk has been ruled out. The defender came off during the first half against Manchester United, blocking a Marcus Rashford shot with his head and struggling with the after-effects.

"Luis, a bit of a different injury, we think will be okay but we're still going to assess him for Sunday,” said Skubala, who insists he will not take unnecessary risks with players who aren’t fully fit.

“The long term injuries are progressing well. Pascal got concussion, the medical team are following the protocols and he will miss the game, which is the right decision. Liam Cooper and Marc Roca we’re still assessing for Sunday, that’s taking a bit of time. They’re slight muscle injuries, for me it's about protecting players first and foremost. It's a long season.”

Leeds are not yet in a position to appoint a permanent boss but Skubala says he is not making plans beyond Sunday’s game at Elland Road.

"I know Elland Road is a special place and we’ll need the fans behind us on Sunday,” he added.