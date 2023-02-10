Leeds United vs Manchester United: Live press conference updates as Skubala provides fitness debrief
Leeds United’s co-caretaker manager Michael Skubala hosts media duties this Friday afternoon ahead of the Whites’ second game versus Manchester United in the space of four days
Leeds are in action again this weekend just four days after their last encounter with Manchester United at Old Trafford. It is the Red Devils’ turn to make the trip to Elland Road on Sunday and will be eyeing revenge after the Whites surprised Erik ten Hag’s side by securing a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.
Man United had won 13 consecutive home games before Willy Gnonto’s opener and a Raphael Varane own goal ensured spoils were shared at Old Trafford in midweek. Caretaker Michael Skubala, who took the lead alongside Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo in the Leeds dugout, faces the media in a pre-match press conference for the second time this week.
Live updates from Skubala’s Thorp Arch presser which is scheduled for 1:30pm.
Michael Skubala’s Leeds United press conference LIVE
Key Events
I've always had the philosophy look after the day and tomorrow looks after itself. I just want to do the best job I can do in the moment and through my career. That's all I've ever done and hopefully people that have worked with me or people that have led me will say good things
I'm not planning for anything other than a day to day communication with Victor, communication with the board on a day to day basis. I'm just doing the best I can do in this in this short time.
The club should be proud of that [2-2 vs Man Utd] and the fans should be proud but it's still one point. And this is another chance to try and get three points for the club. And we have to go into this game as a fresh game and think about in a fresh way. Whatever happened in the last game for me is now closed. The book’s closed on it. We go again Sunday, and we try and get three points
What I enjoy is winning and scoring goals. Hopefully you can see that, and to be brave and to be aggressive and take the game to the opposition without giving too much.
I think in such a busy week, most of the individual coaching is conversations with the players around video and around clips and around the slight tactical changes that we might want. We’ve had good meetings with all the players and good meetings with all the leadership group and it's been brilliant.
Liam and Marc we’re still assessing, and we'll see if we can get them involved on Sunday. So that's taking a bit of time.
And Luis’ is a slightly different injury but he will think he'll be okay, but we're still going to assess whether it's too early for him for Sunday.
Long term injuries are progressing well. They're the same. Pascal got concussion. So the medical team are following the concussion protocols. So he'll miss the game Sunday, which is the right decision.
The players are amazing. They're a good group of players to work with, you know, they're hard working, they're honest, and they're responded really, really well. And all the staff, even the medical staff, Rob Price’s staff, the coaching staff, they've all been brilliant. Elland Road is a special place, I know that and the fans, we're going to need the fans up behind us. It's going to be a tough game, but it'd be a pleasure and honour to take the team
It's a bit of an unusual situation playing back to back games, but like before, there may be one or two tweaks, but nothing we can change majorly. But if we can get some work done intimate as well, tomorrow, and a bit of shape, yeah, maybe.