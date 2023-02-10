The Whites pulled off a draw against Erik ten Hag’s in-form side on Wednesday night, leading 2-0 at Old Trafford before ultimately settling for a draw. Even with the two-goal slip, it was an impressive result for relegation-battling Leeds, who were without a permanent manager in the build-up to the game, and indeed for the game itself following the sacking of Jesse Marsch on Monday.

Due to rearrangements, Leeds and Man Utd face off again this weekend, and this time at Elland Road, posing some interesting questions for both teams. The two sides have now had a good look at each other, and Leeds are still without a head coach going into this game, making preparations that much more difficult.

Ahead of the clash on Sunday, Sky Sports pundit Merson has predicted a 3-0 win for Man Utd, telling SportsKeeda: “Manchester United are missing their two best midfielders, and it showed against Leeds. Let's be honest - with the way they've been playing, they should've won quite comfortably. They would've won that game with Casemiro and Eriksen in the side.

“Man United have improved Ronaldo's left, haven't they? The other players are starting to express themselves a lot more now. Rashford can't stop scoring. Bruno Fernandes looks like a different player now - I think he got dominated by Ronaldo. That might be an unfair thing to say, but it does look like that from the outside. Manchester United are not as inconsistent as they used to be, and that's why they are where they are in the Premier League table.

“Leeds secured a big point this week. I don't think you'll see Manchester United held to a draw again. I don't see them being like they were the other day. I'm quite confident that United will win this match. I expect them to bounce back and win this game easily.”

BBC pundit Sutton sees things very differently, though, backing Leeds fans to ‘make a difference’ in a shock 2-1 win for the Whites.

"I always felt Leeds United had a little bit about them, performance-wise, under Jesse Marsch, which is why I felt sorry for him when he was sacked this week,” Sutton said in his BBC predictions. “I didn't feel as if they would definitely get relegated under him, but five of the bottom six teams have now changed their manager this season and Leeds had not won a league game for a while.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: TV Pundit and Former Footballer Chris Sutton looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on April 22, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Caretaker boss Michael Skubala helped them get a point at Old Trafford on Wednesday but it's possible a new manager could be appointed before this game. I didn't expect them to get anything against Manchester United in midweek but they got off to an absolute flyer and were just about able to hang on for a draw at the end."

"It's very difficult to predict this game because there are so many unknowns - Wednesday night showed that anything could happen, and you could make a case for either side to win it whether Skubala is still in charge or not. I am going to go with Leeds, though. They have got some good players and they are going to have a day soon where they do more than just perform for patches of the 90 minutes.