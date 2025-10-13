Leeds United latest as target gives transfer verdict and Radrizzani makes admission

The latest news from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for Saturday’s visit to Premier League rivals Burnley.

A striker strongly linked with a move to Leeds United during the summer transfer window has claimed he never wanted to leave his current club.

Adding to Daniel Farke’s options in attacking areas was always likely to be a priority for the Elland Road hierarchy as the Whites prepared for their return to the Premier League and forward additions were made in the form of Lukas Nmecha, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, there were also strong links with Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia after the 21-year-old frontman followed up an impressive season for the La Liga giants’ B team by becoming top goalscorer at the FIFA World Club Cup. Garcia was linked with loan moves away from the Bernabeu during the summer and Leeds were just one of several clubs to be named as a possible suitor. However, he penned a new contract with Real and he has gone on to make six appearances in La Liga and the Champions League so far this season.

Reflecting on his summer decision, Garcia told Marca: "My only option has always been to stay at Real Madrid. For me, it's a dream to be part of the first team. And for now, I'm very happy and content with the decision I made. We’re talking about the best club in the world, and the competition is going to be fierce, because the best in the world are always here. But for me, having spent so many years in the youth academy and having been a Real Madrid fan since I was a kid, it’s a true dream to be part of the first team, and I don’t regret a single thing.”

Former Whites owner makes Marsch admission

Former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has admitted he made a mistake by not parting company with Jesse Marsch prior to the World Cup in 2022.

The current Canada national team manager was named as successor to Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022 and managed to help the Whites preserve their Premier League status with a 2-1 win at Brentford on a dramatic final day of the season. However, Marsch was unable to take the momentum into the following season as Leeds struggled to find form and found themselves in another relegation battle by the time the World Cup finals in Qatar forced a mid-season break.

Marsch remained in charge when the action resumed in late-December but his reign was brought to an end just over eight weeks later as he left the Whites sat in seventeenth place in the table following a run of six points in eight games. Leeds were relegated at the end of the season as Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce failed to bring about an upturn in fortunes - and Radrizzani has now claimed he should have made a change earlier in the season.

He told The Mail: “In my last year at Leeds, I made many mistakes and I was struggling outside of football too. I made wrong decisions. I should have done things sooner. Like changing the coach [Marsch] before the 2022 World Cup, but at that moment it didn’t work out, and it is what it is. We don’t go anywhere with ifs and buts, but I still have some regrets of course.”

