Injury sees Leeds United man depart international camp as further tests await

Injury has led to a Leeds United player departing his international camp.

Loaned out Leeds United man Isaac Schmidt has suffered an injury and left the Switzerland international camp awaiting further tests.

Versatile full-back Schmidt joined Leeds from St Gallen last summer but the 25-year-old departed Elland Road at the end of August to join Werder Bremen on a season-long loan.

Having made a decent start to the season, Schmidt was named in the Switzerland squad for October’s World Cup qualifiers but the full-back has suffered a foot injury in training and left the camp early.

Schmidt was an unused substitute in Friday night’s 2-0 win in Sweden. Without him, the Swiss face another World Cup qualifier on Monday night in Slovenia.

“Further examinations will be carried out”

A statement from Werder Bremen read: “Isaac Schmidt has left the Swiss national team early.

“The Werder full-back sustained a foot injury during training; further examinations will be carried out in Bremen in the coming days.

“Schmidt did not play in Switzerland's 2-0 victory against Sweden on Friday evening. On Monday evening, the national team will face Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier in Ljubljana and will be without Schmidt.”

