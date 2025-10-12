Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has shared insight into boss Daniel Farke’s preparation for games.

Summer signing Calvert-Lewin is now eight weeks into life as a Leeds player with five games under his belt for his new boss Farke including four starts.

The most recent of those came in the face of a third defeat of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur who left Elland Road with a 2-1 victory in the final game before the October international break.

Huge games against the likes of early strugglers Burnley, West Ham and Nottingham Forest will now present themselves in the next month before massive tests against the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool before the end of the year.

Calvert-Lewin, though, says his team’s preparation will be the same for every game, the ex-Everton striker highly impressed with boss Farke who he says provides a level of detail that surpasses anything else he has previously received.

“Probably more than I have had in the past”

Speaking to LUTV, Calvert-Lewin was asked about the tough games coming up and how that was panning out in training.

"We are preparing for every game as normal,” said the striker.

"I think since the day I walked into the building, it's very consistent with how we approach games and how we prepare to beat the opposition.

"The manager has been successful in the past and he's a well established manager that knows what he's doing.

"I think me coming into the building, I have been really impressed with the level of detail that we are given going into a matchday and I think it's probably more than I have had in the past.

"I go in knowing my role and we go in knowing our roles as a collective and I think preparation and right good preparation breeds confidence. That's how we go into games."