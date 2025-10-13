Leeds United star Joe Rodon has issued a defiant message after an international setback.

Leeds United star Joe Rodon has issued a defiant message following a setback on international duty with Wales as a huge new test now awaits.

Wales were 3-0 down after just 20 minutes but Rodon insists the defeat will not impact confidence and instead says the manner of the reverse will only make his team better ahead of another huge test this evening against Belgium.

“Way better as a team to be honest”

Speaking to Sgorio about tonight’s huge World Cup qualifier against Belgium, Rodon was asked if there was a risk that the defeat to England could impact confidence - or if it made Wales even more determined.

"No, I think it makes us way better as a team to be honest because now we go back and look at it,” said Rodon.

"It's only going to improve us going forward.

"Like I said in the Nations League Group A, this is where we want to be, these are the teams we want to be playing and we have got to learn from it and move on."