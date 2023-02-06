Leeds United target to be ‘offered’ new contract as Nicolo Zaniolo ‘nears’ Roma exit

Leeds United sit above the Premier League relegation zone after their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Whites are running out of excuses for their poor performances after spending around £130 million this season, including the recent arrivals of Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie.

It has been almost a week since the January transfer window slammed shut, however the rumour mill hasn’t stopped there. As Jesse Marsch fights for his job at Elland Road, we take a look at the latest gossip...

WBA boss ‘set’ for new deal

West Brom will offer Carlos Corberan a new contract less than four months after he was appointed head coach, according to Football Insider. The decision comes after the 39-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds United.

Corberan joined the Baggies in October as they sat second from bottom in the Championship and has since rescued a sinking ship as they have won ten of their last 13 matches and now sit sixth in the table. The Spaniard is no stranger to success in the second tier after leading Huddersfield Town to the play-off final last season.

Corberan has also been linked with West Ham as they continue to struggle under David Moyes, while the Daily Mail have reported that Leeds are interested in snapping him up as Marsch’s job remains under threat. The Whites may also have an advantage in luring Corberan to Leeds after his previous stint at the club as first-team coach under Marcelo Bielsa as they were promoted to the Premier League.

A move to the top flight will undoubtedly prove tempting to Corberan, however West Brom are eager to offer him a new and improved deal to keep him at The Hawthorns. The club will be hopeful the links away don’t distract Corberan from his job as they sit four points off third place.

Zaniolo to Galatasaray

Nicolo Zaniolo is finally set to secure a move away from AS Roma afer he was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last month. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Italian has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray, while the two clubs have agreed a £19.7m fee but remain in discussion over the potential add-ons.

Despite being a regular in Roma’s side in previous seasons, Zaniolo was set to leave the club in January and had attracted interest from the likes of Leeds United and Bournemouth. Calciomercato had claimed on deadline day that the 23-year-old preferred a move to Elland Road, however a move never materialised.