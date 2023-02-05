Leeds United fell to a tenth loss of the Premier League season as Sunday’s clash at Nottingham Forest ended in a 1-0 defeat – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds began brightly but fell behind in the 14th minute as Forest netted with their first attack through Brennan Johnson who volleyed home after latching on to Pascal Struijk's attempt to clear a Morgan Gibbs-White free-kick. A string of fine saves from new Forest keeper Keylor Navas then kept Leeds at bay as the hosts took a 1-0 lead into the interval.

New signing Weston McKennie and also Crysencio Summerville were then brought on 12 minutes after the restart followed by record signing Georginio Rutter, Junior Firpo and then Sam Greenwood as the final change. But Forest held firm with Leeds unable to repeat their first-half display as they suffered another defeat which leaves them fourth-bottom and only outside of the drop zone on goal difference.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from another Whites defeat at the City Ground.

1 . Illan Meslier 6 - Some wayward distribution, a rush out of his box that put his side in trouble, no blame for the goal. Not much else to do.

2 . Luke Ayling 7 - Tried to get forward and create. Involved in a couple of first half chances. Battled throughout.

3 . Liam Cooper 7 - Some brave defending, some nice football as well.

4 . Max Wober 7 - Looked excellent in the first half. Almost as good in the second half.