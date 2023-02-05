Another defeat, talk about the game for us please. Second half, fair to say you ran out of ideas?

Jesse Marsch: “Yeah. I would say we had a really good start to the match, created some chances and a really good first half where we limit them almost entirely and then go in nil-one. And then yeah, I think we with our desire to try to get back in the match we lost a little bit of our discipline. And then we didn't have the effect that we wanted to have in the second half and the guys off the bench I don't think we're able to bring enough into the match but you know, I want to just say that I take full responsibility. I have to find a way to turn good performances more into winning, because that's exactly where we are and where we've been for a little while. And that's the last step for the potential of what we need to build here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the key moments seems to have been bringing Serge Aurier on to combat Willy Gnonto and Neco Williams moving out to the left side. In that sense, do you think that totally nullified your best chance of getting something out of the game?

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

JM: “They altered their tactics a few times in the match because I think they were having trouble dealing with us and then, you know they in the second half defended deep, which is always difficult to break an opponent down and then we didn't have enough connection tactically with how we wanted to break them down. And then the game stalled, stalled for major parts of the second half.”

Jesse we've been here before, and there's a growing unrest among the supporters about your tenure here. What would you say about your resolve and your desire to continue?

JM: “It's my responsibility, and I understand their frustration and I accept it. And I have to find a way to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results or we find ourselves in a stressful situation. So, I understand.”

The biggest week, obviously with Manchester United to come home and away but what can you do now? Where's your focus now to get this this side ready to come back?

JM: “Yes, it's difficult to have the right words for the team right now on exactly what's necessary because the emotion is obviously strong. But my last message was 'it's a big week. It's a huge week'. And so it's our biggest rival. We go to a tough place against a good team on Wednesday and we just have to focus on that right now.”

What should the team have done in the second half with Forest sitting in and looking comfortable? What should they have done what did you tell them to do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JM: “We would have wanted more rotations and more dynamic movement to get behind their backline instead of so many little combinations and so many guys trying to catch the ball in front. Yeah.”

There were fans in the away end chanting for you to go. What's your response to that? Why do you feel you should stay?

JM: “I understand the frustration and doubt. Internally, we have belief here. We do. The players are all in. They've given everything they have. It's just we're young, and we're still trying to put it all together. But I have to find a way right now to make sure that come Wednesday we're ready for a big result.”

Seems as if a team's relying on individual brilliance to pull something out of the bag - is that the way you see it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JM: “Second half was more like this. First half was much more connected. But second half was definitely more like this.”

Are you finding it hard to say the same things every week when the results aren't changing?

JM: “Yeah I'm disappointed. And you know when I sit on the touchline at the end of the match today I am almost in disbelief that we find a way to lose this match because for me we're better in almost every moment and phase of the match.”

How do you keep the players on point and focused at the moment because they must be concerned about the results?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JM: “It's difficult. The energy and the the work is good. It's just how to make sure that it leads up to more results. That's exactly where we're at and I have to figure that out. Yeah, that has to happen Wednesday.”

Jesse, what's the work you have to do between now and Wednesday to nail down those details?

JM: “It's the psychological aspect of where we're at and make sure that we have urgency, but not frustration and stress. So that will be important and then to make sure that the tactical plan for a unique team like Manchester United with some of their man marking is very clear and that the decisions on line-up and subs and everything that it's very clear.”

I mean from what you've said, you know, regularly this season, they [players] seem to be quite switched on to what you want, tactically, it seems to be more errors?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JM: “We come to a tough place to play. We limit the opponent almost entirely. First half, they had a hard time getting out of their own half. We control the match. And for me, we should win this match. But right now we find ways to lose and that's difficult to swallow.”

I know you say there is belief in the group but where are you going to get that push from now to stay up and get results?

“I can see why you frame your question the way you do but if you're not with us every day then you don't understand how we feel. Everyone is aligned. And obviously when we don't get results that puts stress [on us]. And then we have to manage stress. Instead of managing development, we're managing stress. Too often since I've been here. That's what it's felt like and then and then it obviously interrupts any kind of process that you try to create. So right now we're at a point again, it's almost like before Liverpool where we know we have to get a result, period.”

What do you say now – are you concerned?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JM: “I'm focused entirely on how to help the group in these moments to be what I know they can be.”

Just you're outside the bottom three on goal difference, now this tough doubleheader against Man United - is it possible this situation could get worse before it gets better?